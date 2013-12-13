Fitch: EMEA and US Drinks Companies to See Strong US Demand

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: EMEA and US Drinks Companies here MILAN/LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says major EMEA and US drinks companies will benefit from strong momentum in the US from demand for premium products. This will help offset persistent weak demand in EU and slower consumption growth in developing markets, resulting in Stable Outlook for the sector in 2014. In a report published today, Fitch says it expects operating profits to remain stable or see moderate growth and free cash flow generation to remain healthy, despite continuing investments in maturing stocks at spirits-makers and capex at brewers. Companies in the sector could be tempted to increase shareholder distributions or engage in M&A activity - particularly if opportunities arise at affordable prices - and reverse the subdued pace of M&A seen in 2013. The value of M&A transactions announced in 2013 has been much lower than in 2012, which saw over USD35bn in announced or completed deals in the brewery and spirits sectors. The report, "2014 Outlook: EMEA and US Drinks Companies", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 879087214 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 1, vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta 20123 Milano Bill Densmore Senior Director +1 312 3530 3125 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.