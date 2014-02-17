FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: EMEA corporate 2014 sector outlook snaphots published
February 17, 2014

RPT-Fitch: EMEA corporate 2014 sector outlook snaphots published

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a collation of summary extracts from its recent corporate sector outlooks for 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. The report provides a single point of reference - summarising our near-term rating and sector credit expectations - and includes key charts from our recent 2014 EMEA corporate sector outlook publications in a single glance.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA Corporates: 2014 Outlook Snapshots

here

