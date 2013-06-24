FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch: EMEA H113 Automotive Dashboard
June 24, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 4 years

Fitch: EMEA H113 Automotive Dashboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Auto Manufacturers Dashboard H113 here BARCELONA/LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H113 Automotive Dashboard. The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings: - Key theme: Uncertainty of sales rebound in H213 - What Fitch is watching: inventories, sales outside of Europe, direction of economic indicators - The ratings impact of the above A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. The Automotive Dashboard is published semi-annually at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08018 Barcelona Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 144 29 91 84 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.

