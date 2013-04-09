RPT-Fitch: EMEA H113 REIT Dashboard

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published its EMEA H113 REIT dashboard. The publication explores the continuing trend towards bond and convertible bond financing by EMEA REITS in 2012 and the likelihood of further bond issuance by the sector in 2013.

Fitch discloses the main factors it will monitor in 2013 and how they may impact rating decisions. The dashboard also reviews Fitch’s expectations regarding leverage and liquidity metrics in 2013 and 2014 for the major European REITs. Finally the report refers to a number of issuers, whose sub-sectors may be more affected by any downward trend in valuations in 2013.

Fitch anticipates that EMEA REITs rents should remain relatively flat in 2013, while potential higher tenant defaults should be negated by lower overall interest costs.

