RPT-Fitch: EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard 1H14
March 7, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard 1H14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA 1H14 EMEA Oil and Gas dashboard.

The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe stemming from the reported 2013 results.

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard - 1H14

here

