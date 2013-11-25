FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: Emerging market issuers lift high yield default rate
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Emerging market issuers lift high yield default rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

A distressed debt exchange and a bankruptcy filing from two emerging market issuers helped boost the high yield default rate in October, according to Fitch Ratings.

The trailing 12-month default rate returned to 2% in October, propelled by a distressed debt exchange from China-based Winsway Coking Coal Holdings and filings from Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA and U.S.-based Savient Pharmaceuticals.

This year’s default tally stands at $17.4 billion and the issuer count at 31 compared with $13.4 billion and 25 issuers in the first 10 months of 2012, respectively. OGX’s bankruptcy (affecting $3.6 billion in bonds) was the largest default since Edison Mission’s $3.7 billion default last December. There have been nine emerging market company defaults on $7.7 billion of dollar-denominated bonds this year versus five issuers and $2.9 billion for all of 2012.

The par weighted average recovery rate on 2013 defaults fell to 45.4% in October from 55.4% in September, mostly due to OGX whose bonds traded at a low 8.7% of par following default.

For full details please see ‘Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight - Default Rate 2% in October’ which is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the link below.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.