Fitch: ESM, Bank Resolution Positive but Sovereign Link Unbroken

LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Allowing the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to directly recapitalise banks is credit positive for eurozone sovereigns, but the European Council proposal to keep deposit protection and resolution funds at a largely national level reduces the extent to which the link between banks and sovereign ratings is weakened, Fitch Ratings says. The Council's Recovery and Resolution directive proposal is a key step towards formalising a framework for intervention and resolution decisions for EU banks. However, its position on liabilities eligible for bail-in and the bail-in hierarchy shows some differences with the position of the European Parliament. The Council's agreement requires the setup of national resolution funds that have to be pre-financed, and sets out conditions for when and how a fund can be used. The Council's proposal does not establish a "European Resolution Fund" as envisaged by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy in December last year. Instead, national funds will be able to lend to each other on a voluntary basis and the ESM can act as a centralised back-stop fund to weaken the link between a troubled sovereign and its banking sector. Further political negotiations are likely if there is a need to borrow from other resolution funds or use more than the ESM's modest EUR60bn set aside for direct bank recapitalisation. The recovery and resolution proposals are credit positive for sovereigns because together with enhanced capital buffers they mean that future banking crises should be less costly for sovereigns than over the past five years. The initial burden of stabilising failed banks is to be borne by bank shareholders and debt holders before the bank-financed resolution fund. With a minimum bail-in requirement at 8% of liabilities and the resolution fund's ability to contribute up to 5%, the risk of the public sector bearing costs if a bank fails will reduce substantially unless the losses are exceptionally large or the resolution funds insufficient. However, reducing the risk of public sector intervention will be a lengthy process. Banks have 10 years to make their annual contributions until funds reach a minimum level of 0.8% of insured deposits. During that period, there is a risk that they will be too small if another banking crisis hits. In a systemic crisis, a national resolution fund may have a shortfall even if borrowing from other countries is agreed. Contact: David Riley Managing Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1175 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James Longsdon Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1076 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.