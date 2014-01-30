RPT-Fitch: EU Bank Structural Reforms Would Further Restrain Trading

Jan 30 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

A ban on proprietary trading and the threat of having to split other risky trading activities into separate subsidiaries outlined in the European Commissiona€™s proposed structural reforms yesterday would further restrain banksa€™ trading risks, Fitch Ratings says. Trading banks are already withdrawing from selected businesses as they realign their strategy with the evolving regulatory landscape and revenue prospects.

The proposed ban on proprietary trading would add additional constraints to banksa€™ activities and involve implementation and compliance costs, even though the securities operations that the proposal deals with are a relatively small part of the EU banking system. However, the proposed ban is likely to have less impact than the US Volcker rule because it has a narrower definition for restricted trading activities and will only apply to European banks deemed to be of global systemic importance a€“ around 30 banks.

The potential for supervisors to require other high-risk trading activities, such as market-making, complex derivatives and securitisation businesses, to be placed into separate subsidiaries could also limit trading activities. Some banks may choose to reduce trading rather than risk incurring the costs of a separation. These could be significant since strict rules would be in place to ensure the trading entity remains economically and operationally separate, including funding arrangements.

If risky trading activities are subsidiarised, this could lead to greater ratings differentiation between legal entities in the same banking group. The extent to which separation could widen the gap would depend on the degree to which funding and capital are separated and the types of activities and risks in each subsidiary.

Splitting off a trading subsidiary would likely be neutral to slightly positive for the credit profiles of the deposit-taking bank. It could reduce downside risk as the bank would not be obliged to support its trading operations in case of problems, although some may still do so to avoid damaging their reputation. Overall, the ban on proprietary trading and separation would have minimal impact at the consolidated group level.

The structures of banking groups are already changing, particularly with resolution planning in mind. Much will depend on how the European Central Bank, when it takes up its role as single supervisor in November, requires banks and their subsidiaries to be capitalised and uses the proposed separation powers. Most of the European banks covered by these structural reforms will come under its supervision.

Plans are underway to place proprietary trading activities into separate subsidiaries in France and Germany, so the ban will mean exiting or selling these operations instead. UK banks have already begun steps to ring-fence their retail arms. They may have to contend with separating more than one part of their business, if these proposals are agreed by the European Parliament and Council.

Banks will have time to adjust as the proprietary trading ban would apply from 1 January 2017 and the potential separation of other trading activities from 1 July 2018.