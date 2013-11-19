RPT-Fitch EU Telecoms Outlook: Competition May Erode 4G Profits

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aggressive new competition is likely to push down pricing for the next generation of telecom services across many European markets in 2014 and undermine the potential benefit of mobile data growth, Fitch Ratings says. This is one of the drivers of our Negative Outlook on European telecoms and cable companies for the coming year.

Incumbents keen to retain high-spending customers have had some success in offering 4G services priced at around a 15% premium to 3G contracts. However, we believe that 4G pricing will fall as more offerings and spectrum capacity become available in 2014, echoing the broader trend seen in mobile pricing in the last few years.

A new wave of competition from cable operators may also be a key factor behind further pressure on prices. Cable operators are responding to competitive converged service offerings by launching their own mobile virtual-networks, piggy-backing on the infrastructure of established network operators.

The entry of these converged and “quad-play” (fixed line, broadband, TV and mobile) operators in several markets has forced competitors to react with discounted offers. We believe that the likes of France, Spain, the Benelux and Switzerland, which have seen the most aggressive launches of converged and quad-play services, are the most likely to compete away the opportunity to profit from mobile data growth and 4G.

More rationally priced markets like Germany have a better chance of stabilising mobile services revenues, but even there much will depend on how competition in the sector develops. The most competitive markets are also the most likely to see M&A activity, which could reduce the pressure on companies’ revenue and margins. However deals will usually require the approval of both regulators and anti-trust authorities, which may be hard to obtain in some markets. The proposed merger between E-Plus and O2 Germany will therefore be closely watched and could set a precedent on the minimum number of operators that authorities consider acceptable in major markets.

Large cross-border deals between incumbent operators are unlikely because of the protective stance of politicians and because varying use of spectrum between different countries could limit the benefits from consolidation.

