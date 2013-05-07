RPT-Fitch: European auto ABS Index performance displayed stable trends in Q113

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in its quarterly European Auto ABS Index report that the performance of its indices primarily displayed stable trends in Q113.

The Fitch 30+ Delinquency Index increased marginally to 1.8% from 1.6% during Q1 while the Fitch 60+ Delinquency Index and Fitch Annualised Loss index remained stable at 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

Macroeconomic factors on average remained stable across the EU, while trends varied across countries. New car sales and used car prices continued to display decreasing trends in Q112 and manufacturers remained under pressure as a result. New auto ABS issuance in Q113 was significantly below the highs of Q412.

However, levels remained above those recorded in Q112 and the Q412 issuance volume was exceptionally high and not representative of a typical quarterly issuance amount.

