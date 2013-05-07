FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: European auto ABS Index performance displayed stable trends in Q113
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch: European auto ABS Index performance displayed stable trends in Q113

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in its quarterly European Auto ABS Index report that the performance of its indices primarily displayed stable trends in Q113.

The Fitch 30+ Delinquency Index increased marginally to 1.8% from 1.6% during Q1 while the Fitch 60+ Delinquency Index and Fitch Annualised Loss index remained stable at 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

Macroeconomic factors on average remained stable across the EU, while trends varied across countries. New car sales and used car prices continued to display decreasing trends in Q112 and manufacturers remained under pressure as a result. New auto ABS issuance in Q113 was significantly below the highs of Q412.

However, levels remained above those recorded in Q112 and the Q412 issuance volume was exceptionally high and not representative of a typical quarterly issuance amount.

The report, entitled ‘Auto ABS Index - Europe’, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Auto ABS Index â€“ Europe Q1 2013

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.