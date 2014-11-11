Fitch: European-biased AMs Worst Hit in a Deflation Scenario

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that deflation in the eurozone would be negative for the European asset management (AM) industry, as asset prices declines across multiple sectors would lead to poor fund performance and investor outflows. Asset managers with primarily an eurozone 'footprint' would be the worst positioned in such a scenario, whereas more diversified players would fare better. Fitch's base-case macroeconomic forecast is for the eurozone recovery to gradually strengthen and to avoid deflation, which would, broadly speaking, support the European AM industry. However, other outcomes are possible and risks are skewed to the downside. With eurozone inflation falling to just 0.3% in August 2014, from 2.6% in September 2012, the prospect of deflation in the eurozone presents a meaningful and growing risk. Deflation would affect the European AM industry through asset price declines (and hence, performance) and potentially shifts in flows within the industry (ie to non-Europe focussed products for example) rather than flows out of the industry into competitor products such as bank deposits. The performance of most European asset classes would likely be poor in a deflation scenario. In Japan, deflation was accompanied by a significant drop in asset prices. Prices of equity and real-estate assets are still significantly below their peak 25 years after the bubble burst. While low inflation rates are generally positive for fixed income markets, deflation has the reverse effect. Falling prices would result in high real interest rates, in turn leading to a rising real debt burden, and increased default rates among fixed income issuers. Similarly, European equity markets are expected to sharply underperform in a deflationary environment. This would, ultimately, reduce asset manager profitability as price declines lead to reduced assets under management and negative performance potentially reduces fee income. In such an environment it would be important for asset managers to maintain low leverage to protect their creditworthiness. Those managers with franchises concentrated in the eurozone are most at risk in a deflationary environment. This includes specialist asset managers, ie credit boutiques and niche CLO managers, due to their high exposure to eurozone high-yield assets. The rapid growth in the high-yield market, particularly among 'B-' and 'CCC' credits, has increased the number of highly leveraged issuers, which would be most at risk. Eurozone investment-grade corporates, on the other hand, have considerable financial flexibility owing to stronger balance sheets after several years of cash hoarding and favourable funding conditions. Diversification can mitigate the effect of outflows or weak performance on an asset manager's overall business and was a factor in Fitch's April 2014 upgrade of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC's credit rating. In a deflation scenario those managers with a range of non-eurozone focussed products will be better positioned than those with a majority of products focussed on the eurozone. Diversification (by investors and assets) is particularly important for independent asset managers which are typically more efficient than subsidiaries of larger firms, but may lack the stable asset base of, for example, an insurance parent. Contacts: Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Erwin van Lumich, CFA Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is availalble on www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: Fitch: Eurozone Deflation Scenario Highlights Corporate Risks (September 2014) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: US Monetary Policy: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock here The Credit Outlook here Global Economic Outlook: Multi-Speed Recovery, Multiple Risks here Flow Dynamics in European Asset Management here FW+: The Risk of Eurozone Deflation - Peripheral Banks Hit First here 