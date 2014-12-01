Fitch: European Carmakers to Benefit from Restructuring & Recovering Demand

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: European Automotive Manufacturers here BARCELONA/LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that European automotive manufacturers' credit profiles should be supported by modest new vehicle sales increase globally, including further growth in Europe, combined with the benefits from past cost saving measures. After six years of decline, we expect sales to rebound by about 4.5%-5.0% in Europe in 2014 and increase further by 3% to 4% in 2015. Nonetheless, we believe that the recovery remains fragile and that sales growth will remain uneven in the region. A lack of clear and sustained economic recovery continues to hinder demand for new vehicles in Europe. Restructuring and cost saving measures implemented by most manufacturers in the past two to three years are paying off and bolstering overall profitability. This should offset the fierce competition and continuous price pressure globally and the remaining production overcapacity in Europe. However, we believe that free cash flow will not improve as much as earnings as investment and dividends should increase. We also expect key credit ratios to remain strong in 2015, in line with solid underlying earnings and funds from operations. Our projections include a further slight decrease of the sector's net leverage to about 0x at end-2015, although discrepancies remain between the highest-rated manufacturers with strong net cash position and lower-rated groups with higher debt. The report, "2015 Outlook: European Automotive Manufacturers", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 8411 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Thomas Corcoran Associate Director +44 20 3530 1231 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.