Fitch: European Corporate Debt-Raising Approaches Post-Crisis Peak

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Corporate Funding Disintermediatihere LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says 2014 could be the biggest year for new European corporate debt-raising since 2007, with bonds now approaching half (41%) of new debt raised as companies continue to reduce their reliance on traditional bank loan funding. "As the banking sector continues to delever in the wake of the financial crisis, corporate funding strategies have adapted. Bonds accounted for just 16% of overall funding in 2007, whereas now a far broader range of companies from a more diverse range of countries regularly turn to the bond markets as a major source of funding," said Monica Insoll, Managing Director, Credit Market Research at Fitch. In 1H14, new bond issuance totalled EUR246bn, out of total corporate debt of EUR595bn raised at half-year. Full-year new corporate funding could therefore approach 2007's previous high of EUR1,491bn. Total debt volumes have hovered around EUR1trn p.a. during the last five years. The recovery of total new debt volumes reflect a number of factors, including the gradual economic recovery and historically low long-term funding costs in the bond market as companies strive to lock in cheap funding costs for long-term debt. High-yield issuance accounted for a record 37% of total new bonds so far this year by European corporates, illustrating the importance of a well-functioning corporate bond market for Europe's economy, particularly in supporting the fragile recovery. Our bottom-up analysis reveals that the economic importance of bonds is twice as high as indicated by new issuance volumes. Bonds have taken a rising share of corporate debt since the global financial crisis, now accounting for an average 83% of total debt of developed-market European corporates. This ratio is higher than indicated by issuance volumes for bonds and loans because the latter are typically standby and are normally only drawn for seasonal funding requirements. "We expect M&A will continue to be a key driver of overall new funding in the next two years. In M&A situations, it is becoming more common for bridge funding to be refinanced by bonds before it is drawn. If market rates stay low, refinancing activity is likely to remain healthy," added Insoll. Today's report analysed five years of published year-end accounts of 207 European companies representing aggregate debt of EUR1.5trn and turnover of EUR4.6trn. This enabled us to distinguish between loans actually drawn by companies and new loans arranged but not permanently used. 'European Corporate Funding Disintermediation: Shift to Bonds from Loans Broadens and Deepens,' is available at the above link or at www.fitchratings.com