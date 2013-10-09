RPT-Fitch: European corporates remain hooked on bond funding

Oct 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The share of bonds as a total of EMEA corporates’ new funding remained at a high level in the first nine months of 2013, Fitch Ratings says in a new quarterly report.

Bonds accounted for 46% or EUR336bn, still well above the historical average of 30% based on our data since 1999. Overall, total new debt (bonds and loans) so far this year was virtually flat on the same period last year at EUR735bn. “Whilst the share of bonds was down marginally to 46% from 48% a year ago, new issuance levels show that European corporates still remain hooked on bond funding given continued low interest rates and bank deleveraging,” says Monica Insoll, Managing Director in Fitch’s Credit Market Research team.

On a geographical basis, corporates in Germany, the UK and France (the top three issuing countries) reduced bond issuance by 7-25% respectively over the last year, with their share of the total issuance falling to 52% from 58%.

By contrast, periphery eurozone country companies raised one third more in bonds to account for 14% of the total, up from 10% while new loans reduced by 9% in absolute amounts. Spanish corporate issuance rose by 56% to take the fifth place behind the three large western European countries and Russia.

Bond issuance by the top industry sectors stayed roughly level or increased. The main four sectors accounted for 50% of volume, up from 44% in the same period in 2012. Oil & gas volumes rose 48% and telecoms 17% while utilities/energy reduced by 11% and autos by 6%.

The outlook for corporate bond issuance is sensitive to how investors will manage the historic interest rate cycle shift. As rates rise following an unprecedented period at extremely low levels, bond investors need to avoid being locked in at uncompetitive rates. Duration risk mitigation includes increased appetite for floating rate instruments.

“Rising rates could slow the pace of issuance as investors turn more selective and higher yields and benchmark rates raises funding costs for the issuers. At the same time, banks still need to improve capital ratios, restricting their capacity to lend,” Insoll added.

The full report, European Corporate Funding Dashboard Q313, is available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Corporate Funding Disintermediation Dashboard Q313