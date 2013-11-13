RPT-Fitch: European HY Bond Market Momentum Slows Amid Renewed Competition from Loans

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says new European high yield (EHY) bond issuance in the year to October set a record high of EUR78bn, surpassing the full-year level attained in 2012. However, renewed competition from loans caused bond issuance momentum to slow in the third quarter.

In the latest edition of its quarterly EHY chart book, Fitch says volumes are closing in on US high-yield (USHY), reaching 61% of equivalent USHY issuance after passing the half-way point for the first time this year. The pace of issuance has slowed in 3Q13, but volumes have been supported in recent weeks by issuers taking advantage of strong investor demand ahead of less liquid trading conditions in December.

Competition from the loan market returned in force in 3Q13, with several M&A transactions shifting towards senior secured and covenant-lite loan-oriented structures, effectively replacing senior secured HY notes as the instrument of choice for highly leveraged transactions requiring large debt volumes.

EHY increasingly represents subordinated capital to senior loans, often taking leverage towards 7x total debt-to EBITDA in new LBOs. The portion of lower quality HY bond issuance has grown further with 37% of new bonds rated ‘B’ or lower - the highest level since 2006. This share has been steadily growing throughout the year, peaking at 60% in July compared with 23% at the start of the year. Tenors also increased as investors returned to duration risk to boost yields. The default rate for the trailing 12 months to October stands at 0.45%, compared with 1.15% at the same point in the prior year.

Driven by the confluence of fund flows into US loan funds, new CLOs and recovering European bank lending appetite, leveraged loan issuance is on course to reach a new post-crisis high after already surpassing the full-year level in 2012. In contrast to the fixed-rate EHY market, floating-rate benchmarks remained low while US and European government yields rose considerably following the summer speculation over the longer-term impact of the US Federal Reserve’s anticipated tapering of US government bond purchases. Although HY fund inflows and secondary spreads have recovered, competition from the loan market has translated into new bonds from issuers domiciled in peripheral European nations, out-of-favour loan market refinancings and deeply subordinated instruments such as payment-in-kind (PIK) notes.

PIK bond issuance leapt eight-fold in the year to October versus full-year 2012 volume, reflecting stronger appetite for dividend recapitalisations by issuers and greater tolerance for high total leverage by investors.

Fitch’s EHY chart book illustrates recent trends in high-yield bond issuance, maturities, default rates, fund flows and relative performance, as well as secondary market risk-adjusted pricing.