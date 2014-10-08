Fitch: European Investors Optimistic on Banking System Rehabilitation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 08 (Fitch) European investors are optimistic that the asset quality review (AQR) and stress tests will help restore confidence in Europe's banks, Fitch Ratings says. In our latest senior investor survey, 76% of respondents said that the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment is an important step in the move towards a post-crisis paradigm. The conviction was even stronger among those respondents whose roles are focused on banks (82%). A small minority of 14% doubted the impact of the AQR and stress test exercises, on the basis that they are not sufficiently conservative and many banks are not covered. The balance regards the actions as irrelevant, believing the region's bank problems are too severe and fundamental to address in this way. Fitch will publish a special report on the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment as a first step to Banking Union early next week The positive sentiment was also evident in investors' view on credit fundamentals, with half of those polled expecting an improvement for financial institutions. This is much ahead of other sectors, although the strength of the positive sentiment has moderated a little since our April survey. Financial institutions was voted respondents' favourite investment choice, sharing the top place with high yield with 21% of votes each. Financial institutions remains the only corporate asset class in which investors are overweight, with 67% stating this - up from 61% in April. A greater share of investors than in all other sectors expect spread tightening for financial institutions. At the same time, new supply of bonds is generally expected to become scarce, with 44% anticipating a decrease of up to a quarter of issuance volumes in the next 12 months. This contrasts sharply with other segments, with investors on balance expecting stable or rising issuance. Fitch's 3Q14 survey closed on 3 October. It represents the views of managers of an estimated EUR7.1trn of fixed-income assets. The full report will be published the week commencing 20 October. Contact: Monica Insoll Managing Director +44 20 3530 1060 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.