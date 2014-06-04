FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: European Investors Remain Focused on Deflation Risk
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2014 / 11:03 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch: European Investors Remain Focused on Deflation Risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Results from Fitch Ratings’ 2Q14 European fixed income investor survey show that European investors fear deflation much more than inflation, despite the gradual economic recovery and the substantial global monetary stimulus since the start of the crisis.

Only 4% of those polled view inflation as a high risk, while 11 times as many investors - 44% - say deflation remains a more serious threat. This figure was virtually unchanged from the January survey but more than double the reading in the poll last October when investors had a “Goldilocks” outlook, viewing neither inflation nor deflation as high risk factors.

These investor views on deflation acknowledge the expected move by the ECB on Thursday to cut rates and announce new measures to support credit growth. May inflation data shows eurozone inflation at a lower than expected 0.5%.

Fitch’s 2Q14 survey was conducted from 2 April to 16 May. It represents the views of managers of an estimated EUR5.3trn of fixed-income assets.

The full survey, including a video highlights summary, is now available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey 2Q14

here

