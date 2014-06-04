RPT-Fitch: European Investors Remain Focused on Deflation Risk

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Results from Fitch Ratings’ 2Q14 European fixed income investor survey show that European investors fear deflation much more than inflation, despite the gradual economic recovery and the substantial global monetary stimulus since the start of the crisis.

Only 4% of those polled view inflation as a high risk, while 11 times as many investors - 44% - say deflation remains a more serious threat. This figure was virtually unchanged from the January survey but more than double the reading in the poll last October when investors had a “Goldilocks” outlook, viewing neither inflation nor deflation as high risk factors.

These investor views on deflation acknowledge the expected move by the ECB on Thursday to cut rates and announce new measures to support credit growth. May inflation data shows eurozone inflation at a lower than expected 0.5%.

Fitch’s 2Q14 survey was conducted from 2 April to 16 May. It represents the views of managers of an estimated EUR5.3trn of fixed-income assets.

