Fitch: European Investors See M&A Growth, But No Buyout Boom

LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) European investors expect that M&A activity in Europe will increase in 2014, driven by a gradual economic recovery and an increased willingness to put corporate cash reserves to work, according to a quarterly survey by Fitch Ratings. Few respondents, however, anticipate the recovery to accelerate into a takeover boom that could jeopardise ratings. The survey found 56% of respondents expect that M&A will return to a "through-the-cycle" level in 2014, but that a prudent approach to deal-making will protect bond investors from the risk of downgrades. Just 8% expect a boom and 36% believe caution will dictate boardroom decisions and keep deals at a modest level. The overall percentage of respondents expecting moderate or significant use of cash to fund M&A activity was at its highest level for more than two years. Fitch also expects to see an increase in M&A activity in 2014, but this will probably be limited to strategic acquisitions, rather than the sort of opportunistic deals seen before the start of the financial crisis. The rate of activity is also likely to be accelerated by a closing window for companies to raise low-cost debt. We believe the telecom media and technology and consumer and healthcare sectors are among the most likely to see more deals in 2014 as companies seek to increase scale to combat dwindling top lines. In the telecom sector there is the potential for large, multi-billion euro transactions, which could reduce competition and alleviate the pressure on margins in many of Europe's biggest markets. Regulators may, however, oppose deals in the sector due to competition concerns, while large cross-border deals are unlikely as politicians will be keen to protect domestic incumbents. Among consumer companies there is scope for consolidation in the alcoholic beverages sector as markets are fragmented. In the pharmaceutical sector deals will be driven by companies seeking to expand their pipeline or portfolio to offset the impact of expiring drug patents. European M&A activity has left ratings largely untouched over the last three years. It has accounted for a negligible, and declining, single-digit share of corporate downgrades, despite record low interest rates. Fitch's 4Q13 survey closed on 4 November. It represents the views of managers who control an estimated EUR7trn of fixed-income assets. We will publish the full results during November. Contact: Monica Insoll Managing Director Credit Market Research +44 20 3530 1060 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Richard Hunter Managing Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1102 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.