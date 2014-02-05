RPT-Fitch: European new car sales to recover modestly in 2014

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects new vehicle sales in Europe to bottom out in early 2014 and rebound modestly through the rest of the year. However, we expect sales in the next couple of years to stay low in absolute terms and believe that a return to pre-crisis sales volumes could take until the end of the decade.

This is our central case in the scenario analysis that we have run to assess the potential rebound of new vehicle sales in Europe to their historical peak. These scenarios are described in a Special Report “Scenario Analysis: Slow Recovery in 2014 New Vehicle Sales in Europe” published today.

Our central scenario is chiefly based on pent-up demand and a gradual improvement in economic conditions. We believe this will support a recovery in new car sales in Europe in 2014, at a forecast increase of 2%-3%. However, we believe also that the long-term structural challenges facing the automotive sector, which are compounded by the cyclical downturn, and current economic issues, including poor GDP growth, high unemployment rates, and weak corporate and consumer confidence, could yield a pessimistic scenario in which European new car sales will not regain their early 2008 peak. We attribute a 15%-25% probability to this bear case.

Our third and more optimistic scenario is based on the fact that analysts and economists tend to under-estimate the magnitude of declines but also the potential for sharp and rapid rebounds. The recovery of the new car market in the US has surprised on the upside, with sales growing by more than 50% since 2009. Nonetheless, the European market is more heterogeneous and a simultaneous rebound in all countries is more unlikely than in the single US market. We therefore allocate only a 10%-20% probability to this bull scenario. Manufacturers rely on sales growth to boost production and capacity utilisation rates. Organic and profitable growth, including from limited discounts and a strong product mix biased towards large vehicles with bigger margins, are particularly important.

A strong sales exposure to Europe does not necessarily mean disproportionate revenue and earnings growth if the new car market recovers. Highly diversified groups may benefit even more from growth outside Europe and outperform those manufacturers with a bias to the region. However, carmakers such as Peugeot S.A. (B+/Negative) producing primarily in Europe and with the lowest utilisation rates should benefit the most from the recovery as its contribution margin per unit will increase more rapidly. Most geographically diversified groups including Volkswagen AG (A-/Positive), Daimler AG (A-/Stable) and BMW AG should suffer less from a lack of a quick rebound, but are less sensitive to a sharp, rapid and sustained recovery.

