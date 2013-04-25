FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: European Utilities Dashboard H113
April 25, 2013

RPT-Fitch: European Utilities Dashboard H113

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the H113 European Utilities dashboard The publication explores the key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Generation Weakens European Utilities’ Profits.

- What Fitch is watching: Asset Multiples, Asset Impairments, Gas Contract Renegotiations, Regulation.

- The ratings impact of the above.

The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Utilities Dashboard H113

here

