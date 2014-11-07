Fitch: Europe's Evolving Bank-Sovereign Link in This Week's 'Inside Credit' Newsletter

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 07 (Fitch) The latest edition of Fitch Ratings' 'Inside Credit' newsletter discusses the sovereign implications of the European Central Bank's (ECB) Comprehensive Assessment results. The moderate capital shortfalls that emerged illustrate that the direct fiscal risk to sovereigns from Europe's banking sector is shrinking, Fitch Ratings says. 'It is hard to see how banks can contribute to economic growth in Europe without reducing the large stock of problem loans,' says Bridget Gandy, Managing Director of Financial Institutions. 'While this could eventually require further sovereign involvement, we don't expect the assessment itself to result in a material call on European sovereigns to recapitalise banks.' 'The largest risks to public finances are weak nominal GDP growth and large structural deficits,' says Douglas Renwick, Senior Director of Sovereigns. 'Outside of Cyprus and Portugal, the maximum cost of a bank shortfall to any sovereign is 0.2% of GDP.' Other topics discussed in this week's newsletter include: --Deflation risk to eurozone sovereigns; --The impact of rising interest rates in U.S. investment managers; --Japan's QE expansion; --The impact of recent volatility on U.S. banks; --New UK bank leverage rules; --U.S. high yield bonds' price volatility; --Argentina's par bonds downgraded to 'D'; --Why European fiscal policy is at a crossroads. 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Pola Chiang, Taipei, Tel: +886 2 8175 7617, Email: POLA.CHIANG@FITCHRATINGS.COM. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.