Fitch Expects to Rate Banco de Credito e Inversiones's 3 Yr CHF200MM Sr Fixed Rate Notes 'A-(exp)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a long-term foreign currency rating of 'A-(exp)' to Banco de Credito e Inversiones's (BCI) three year CHF200 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating assigned to BCI's new debt issuance correspond to the bank's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and ranks equal to its other senior unsecured debt. BCI's Viability Rating (VR) and IDRs reflect its strong domestic franchise, improved capital base and balance sheet management, more diversified funding sources, and its stable performance through the cycle. For more information on BCI's ratings refer to the release 'Fitch Affirms BCI's IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable', date Aug. 1, 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of BCI's CHF200 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2016 would be downgraded should the bank's IDR be downgraded. BCI's foreign and local currency long-term IDRs have a Stable Outlook. Downward pressure could result from a deterioration of its capital adequacy ratios, with a Fitch core capital ratio falling and remaining below 8.5%, either from a smaller than planned capital increase or from lower than expected profitability. BCI's ratings could also be under pressure if its operating return on assets falls and remains below 1.5% in the medium term, or if any unexpected risk related to the acquisition of CNB deteriorates BCI's profitability or capital base. Upside potential currently appears limited but could stem from continued growth coupled with a material improvement of its capital base, with greater levels of core capital, while maintaining its sound overall performance, low risk profile and ample liquidity. Fitch currently rates BCI as follows: --Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1'; --VR at 'a-' --Support rating at '2'; --Support rating floor at 'BBB+'; --Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A-'; --Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cl)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)'; --National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cl)'; --National long-term rating on its senior unsecured bonds totaling MXN3.25 billion at 'AAA(mex)'; --National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at 'AA-(cl)'; --National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Latin America Financial Institutions Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Abraham Martinez Director +56-2-499-33-17 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Fitch Affirms Santander's Latin American Subsidiaries' (May 28, 2013); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here