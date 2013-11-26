Fitch Expects to Rate Banco do Brasil's Proposed CHF 200MM Sr. Unsecured Notes due June 2019 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to Banco do Brasil S.A.'s (BdB) proposed CHF 200 million senior unsecured notes due June 2019. The fixed rate bond will be issued by BdB, acting through its Grand Cayman branch under its USD5 billion medium-term notes program. The minimum expected amount is CHF 200 million (USD220.4 million) with a 5.5 year of tenor maturing June 2019. Final amount and interest will be defined upon book building. The bonds proceeds shall be used for general corporate purposes. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating on the notes corresponds to BdB's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) ('BBB'; Outlook Stable) and ranks equal to its other senior unsecured debt. BdB's IDRs are linked to the sovereign ratings of Brazil and reflect the federal government control and its systemic importance. The probability of the Brazilian government providing support to BdB is high, which explains its Support Rating of '2' and its Support Rating Floor of 'BBB'. The federal government has influence over the strategies of the bank, which is evidenced by BdB's role during the recent crisis, and in the governmental economic policies promoting the agribusiness development, and, more recently, in the widespread reduction in the domestic interest rates. RATING SENSITIVITIES BdB's IDRs and its issuance rating would be affected by potential changes in the sovereign ratings of Brazil and/or in its shareholders willingness to provide support. Fitch does not expect a change in the government's willingness to provide support to the bank. Fitch currently rates BdB as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'F2'; --Viability Rating 'bb+'; --Long-term national rating 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating 'F1+(bra)'; --Support Rating '2'; --Support Rating Floor 'BBB'; --Long-term foreign currency rating on EUR 700 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 'BBB'; Outlook Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Paulo Fugulin Associate Director +55 11 4504-2206 Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda Alameda Santos 700 Sao Paulo, Brazil Secondary Analyst Maria Rita Goncalves Senior Director +55 21 4503-2626 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Dec. 15, 2012); --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.