Fitch Expects to Rate Banco GNB Sudameris S.A.'s Senior Notes 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 18 (Fitch) Based on documentation received, Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BB+(exp)' rating to Banco GNB Sudameris S.A.'s (GNB) upcoming U.S. dollar senior unsecured, unsubordinated notes. A list of GNB's current ratings follows at the end of this press release. The notes - for an amount and tenor to be determined - will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at the time of issuance. Interest payments will be made semi-annually until maturity. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes will be GNB's senior unsecured obligations and will rank pari-passu with the existing and future senior unsecured obligations of GNB, other than tax and other obligations that are privileged by law. The notes will be senior to GNB's existing and future subordinated debt, to its capital stock, and to any other instruments that may qualify as capital according to Colombian regulation. GNB will use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes. Fitch expects GNB's leverage to increase slightly in the short run, and that continued growth and positive returns will allow the bank to sustain adequate Fitch core capital levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch currently rates GNB's long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. The IDRs are driven by GNB's viability rating (VR) of 'bb+' which reflects its robust asset quality, sound reserves, sufficient capital, ample liquidity, operating efficiency, and moderate yet consistent performance. The ratings also consider GNB's experienced management and clear strategy. Fitch's view of GNB's creditworthiness is tempered by its low margins; concentrated, costlier than average deposits; and the challenges related to its ambitious expansion plans. Fitch will rate the notes at the same level as GNB's IDRs. In May 2012, GNB agreed to acquire HSBC's operations in Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. In Fitch's opinion, the transaction is strategically positive for GNB, as it acquired fairly clean banks with adequate deposit funding that operate in generally stable economies. The acquisition - to be closed gradually until 1Q'14 - fits GNB's growth strategy, and the banks' size and market share allow GNB to gradually introduce the products that it successfully distributes in Colombia. Growth potential is important, especially in Peru and Uruguay while GNB's core market remains sound. RATING SENSITIVITIES GNB's ratings could be negatively affected if the capital plan is not executed as projected and/or if GNB's (or one of its newly acquired subsidiaries') performance declines more than expected. In addition, should the financial profile of the acquired entities, in terms of funding, capital and profitability, deteriorate beyond the base case projections, GNB's ratings would be pressured downwards. On the other hand, given the implementation challenges of the acquisition and GNB's financial standing, with its adequate capital but below-average profitability, as well as the highly competitive environment in Colombia and the new markets GNB enters, a potential upgrade of GNB's ratings is highly dependent on structural changes in terms of capital and profitability coupled with an uneventful merger/ acquisition. GNB is a medium-sized Colombian universal bank that has successfully positioned itself in several niches (corporate middle market, sub-national public entities, payroll consumer lending, among others) and enjoys a 3.4% market share by assets. The bank has grown steadily since 2003, consolidated its business model and achieved consistent performance metrics. GNB is controlled by a well-regarded local family. Fitch currently rates Banco GNB Sudameris as follows: --Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term local currency IDR 'B'; --Viability rating 'bb+'; --Support Rating '4'; --Support floor 'B+'; --Subordinated Notes 'BB'; --National Scale Long-term Rating 'AA+(col)'; --National Scale Short-term Rating 'F1+(col)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Andres Marquez Director +57-1-326-9999 Committee Chairperson Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1 212-908-0534 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.