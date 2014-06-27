Fitch Expects to Rate Banco Pine S.A.'s BRL250MM Issuance of Letras Financeiras 'AA-(bra)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign Banco Pine S.A.'s (Pine) upcoming issue of Brazilian Real denominated (BRL) Letras Financeiras a National Long-Term rating of 'AA-(bra)'. The amount of the issuance will be up to BRL 250 million. They will be sold in a single series with a 2 years tenor and interest and principal will be paid at maturity. The interest rate will be 119% over the DI (Depositos Interfinanceiros) rate. The net proceeds will be used by Pine for general banking purposes. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating assigned to Banco Pine's new Letras Financeiras corresponds to Fitch's Long-Term National Rating of 'AA-(bra)' with a Stable Outlook for the bank and ranks equal with other senior unsecured debt. Pine's National Long-Term rating reflects the bank's overall good credit profile and good performance in the last several years in the midst of a deteriorating and relatively volatile operating environment. Also, the rating reflects Pine's consistent performance, higher funding diversification, and sound asset quality and liquidity. Concentrations on the asset and funding sides have been maintained at acceptable levels and ALM continues to be good. RATING SENSITIVITIES The potential for a rating upgrade is limited in the short term as the bank needs to improve its income, asset and liability diversification. Ratings may be negatively affected by continued asset quality deterioration which could undermine its earnings and capital base. A deterioration of the asset quality ratios to levels below its peers' average or a decline in Fitch core capital to risk-weighted assets ratio below 10%, along with a reduction in operating income to average asset ratio below 1.5% could result in a negative rating review. Contact: Primary Analyst Eduardo Ribas Director +55-11-4504-2213 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor - Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100 Secondary Analyst Robert Stoll Director +1-212-908-9155 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director + 1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21 4503 2623, Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'National Scale Ratings Criteria (Oct. 30, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.