Fitch Expects to Rate BBVA Banco Continental's 5-yr Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB+(exp)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate BBVA Banco Continental's (BC) upcoming five-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured fixed-rate notes 'BBB+(exp)'. The notes - for an amount to be determined - will mature in 2018, and interest payments will be made semi-annually. The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at the time of the issuance. KEY RATING DRIVERS BC has a long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB+'; both of them driven by BC's Viability Rating (VR) currently at 'bbb+'. BC's ratings reflect its strong franchise, solid performance, good profitability, high efficiency, good asset quality, ample reserves, wide and low-cost deposit base, and improved capital. The IDRs carry a Negative Outlook in line with that of BC's parent (BBVA, rated 'BBB+' by Fitch), acknowledging the potential contagion risk from the ongoing crisis that BBVA faces in Spain. The notes will be rated 'BBB+', at the same level as the bank's IDRs. The notes will rank pari-passu with all of BC's existing and future senior unsecured debt and are senior to BC's existing and future subordinated and junior subordinated debt. The notes will be effectively subordinated to all of BC's secured indebtedness with respect to the value of its assets securing that indebtedness, certain direct, unsecured general obligations that in case of insolvency are granted preferential treatment pursuant to Peruvian law, and all of the existing and future liabilities of BC's subsidiaries, including trade payables. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings are sensitive to any changes in BC's VR and IDRs. BC's ratings would benefit from sustained balance sheet strength and consistent performance, as well as a stable economic background. BC's and the notes' ratings would be pressured downwards if the uncertainty surrounding its parent company deepens and affects its access to funding and liquidity or, if BC's operating environment deteriorates significantly, affecting the bank's performance and eroding the bank's reserve and capital cushions. BC will use the proceeds for general business purposes. The bank's leverage will slightly increase in the short run but Fitch expects that gradual debt replacement, continued growth and positive returns, will allow the bank to sustain adequate Fitch core capital levels. Fitch rates BC as follows: --Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB+', Negative Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB+', Negative Outlook; --Short-term local currency IDR: 'F2'; --Viability Rating: 'bbb+'; --Support rating: '2'; --Support floor: 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'. In addition, the following entities issued securities whose underlying credit risk is that of BBVA Banco Continental; Fitch's ratings of those securities are as follows: --Continental Trustees (Cayman) Ltd 'BB+'; --Continental Senior Trustees (Cayman) Ltd 'BBB+'; --Continental Senior Trustees (Cayman) II Ltd 'BBB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Santiago Gallo Director +5411 5235 8137 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012). --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Dec. 5, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.