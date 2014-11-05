Fitch Expects to Rate First American's $300MM Debt 'BBB'; Affirms Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) at 'BBB+' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of the First American Title Insurance Companies (First American) at 'A'. Additionally, Fitch expects to assign a 'BBB' rating to FAF's proposed $300 million 4.6% senior notes due 2024, and has extended its group IFS rating of 'A' to First American Title Guaranty Company. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation of the company is based on the company's strong capitalization, moderate financial leverage, and continued profitability. Offsetting these positives are concerns about First American's reserve adequacy and the potential for a slowdown in mortgage originations. Title reserves have developed adversely by $34 million for the first nine months of 2014, causing reserve development as a percentage of earned premium to be 1.2%, a violation of a downgrade rating sensitivity. However, Fitch projects that earned premiums will be strong in the fourth quarter, particularly from commercial lines, and believes this ratio will improve with full-year results. Nonetheless, reserve adequacy maintains a key concern. As of Sept. 30, 2014, FAF reported debt-to-capital and debt-to-tangible capital of approximately 15% and 22%, respectively. On a pro forma basis these ratios increase to 20% and 29%. Proceeds from the $300 million debt offering will be used to pay down $150 million in outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes. Earnings-based interest coverage was 16.6x at Sept. 30, 2014. Pro forma earnings-based interest coverage will marginally decline in the near term as the coupon rate on the debt being retired is lower than the stated coupon of the $300 million offering. However, Fitch notes that the vast majority of the debt being retired is a floating rate based on LIBOR, thus this transaction favorably eliminates the risk of higher interest payments should interest rates increase. Fitch has extended the group IFS rating of 'A' to First American Title Guaranty Company. First American Title Guaranty Company is a Texas-domiciled insurance company with reinsurance agreements in place with its immediate parent, First American Title Insurance Company. The reinsurance agreements, along with similar branding, longstanding ownership, and history of capital fungeability are the reasons Fitch considers First American Title Guaranty Company core based on group rating methodology. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following are key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade: --A solid reserve position such that GAAP reserves develop favorably on a consistent basis; --A sustained increase in RAC score of 200% or greater; --A sustained pretax GAAP operating margin of 12% or better; --A demonstration that operating performance would not be materially impacted by another downturn in the real estate cycle. Conversely, the following are key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade: --Adverse GAAP reserve development in excess of 1%-2% of earned premium; --Deterioration in earnings, primarily measured by pre-tax GAAP margins, at a pace greater than peer averages; --A sustained increase in financial leverage above 30%; --A RAC score below 130% or deterioration in capitalization profile that would lead to a material weaker balance sheet. Fitch expects to rate the following: First American Financial Corporation --$300 million senior debt at 'BBB'. Fitch expects to rate the following: First American Financial Corporation --$300 million senior debt at 'BBB'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: First American Financial Corporation --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$700 million revolving bank line of credit due 2016 at 'BBB'; --$250 million 4.3% debt due 2023 at 'BBB'. Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS Rating of the following entities with a Stable Outlook: --First American Title Insurance Company; --First Title Insurance, PLC.; --Ohio Bar Title Insurance Co.; --First American Title Insurance Company of Louisiana. Fitch has assigned an 'A' IFS Rating to the following entity with a Stable Outlook: --First American Title Guaranty Company; 