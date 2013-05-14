Fitch Expects to Rate ING U.S.'s Hybrid Debt 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BB' rating to ING U.S., Inc. (ING U.S.) $750 million planned issuance of 5.65% fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated notes due 2053. The transaction is expected to close on May 16, 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects standard notching under Fitch's rating methodology. The notes include an interest deferral feature at the option of the issuer for up to five years. Based on Fitch's rating criteria, this hybrid debt issuance has not been assigned any equity credit. The net proceeds of this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of amounts owed under an existing term loan agreement and partial repayment of amounts owed to ING Verzekeringen N.V., a subsidiary of ING Groep N.V. Pro forma financial leverage is expected to remain near 25%. On Jan. 7, 2013, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for ING U.S. and its subsidiaries, with a Stable Outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --A decline in reported risk-based capital (RBC) below 385%; --Financial leverage exceeding 30%; --Significant adverse operating results; --Further material reserve charges required in its insurance/variable annuity books or a significant weakening of distribution channel or scale advantages. The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: --Increased operating profitability and generation of consistent statutory capital; --Sustained maintenance of GAAP interest coverage over 10x and statutory interest coverage over 4x; --A reported RBC above 450%, and financial leverage below 25%; --Private sale of closed-block book at good value with boost to capitalization and reduction in volatility and risk. Fitch expects to assign: ING U.S., Inc. --5.65% fixed-to-floating junior subordinated notes due May 15, 2053 at 'BB'. Fitch currently rates the ING U.S. entities as follows: ING U.S., Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --5.5% senior notes due July 15, 2022 at 'BBB-'; --2.9% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2018 at 'BBB-'. ING Life Insurance and Annuity Company ING USA Annuity and Life Insurance Company ReliaStar Life Insurance Co. ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York Security Life of Denver Insurance Company --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A-'. Equitable of Iowa Companies, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'. Equitable of Iowa Companies Capital Trust II --8.424% Trust Preferred Stock at 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst, ING U.S. Tana M. Higman Director +1-312-368-3122 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Primary Analyst (ING Verzekeringen and its subsidiaries) and Secondary Analyst (ING Group): Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 (0)1 4429 91 37 Fitch France, 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Committee Chairperson James Auden Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.