Fitch Expects to Rate ING U.S.'s New Sr. Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB-' rating to ING U.S., Inc. (ING U.S.) $400 million planned issuance of 5.7% senior notes due 2043. The transaction is expected to close on July 26, 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects standard notching under Fitch's rating methodology. The net proceeds of this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the retirement of debt. Pro forma financial leverage is expected to remain near 25%. On July 8, 2013, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for ING U.S. and its subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --A decline in reported RBC below 385%; --Financial leverage exceeding 30%; --Significant adverse operating results; --Further material reserve charges required in its insurance/variable annuity books or a significant weakening of distribution channel or scale advantages. The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: --Increased operating profitability and generation of consistent statutory capital; --Sustained maintenance of GAAP interest coverage over 10x and statutory interest coverage over 4x; --A reported RBC above 450%, and financial leverage below 25%; --Private sale of closed block book at good value with boost to capitalization and reduction in volatility and risk. Fitch expects to assign: ING U.S., Inc. --5.7% senior notes due July 15, 2043 'BBB-'. Fitch currently rates the ING U.S. entities as follows: ING U.S., Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --5.5% senior notes due July 15, 2022 'BBB-'; --2.9% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2018 'BBB-'; --5.65% fixed-to-floating junior subordinated notes due May 15, 2053 'BB'. ING Life Insurance and Annuity Company ING USA Annuity and Life Insurance Company ReliaStar Life Insurance Co. ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York Security Life of Denver Insurance Company --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'A-'. Equitable of Iowa Companies, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB'. Equitable of Iowa Companies Capital Trust II --8.424% Trust Preferred Stock 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst, ING U.S. Tana M. Higman Director +1-312-368-3122 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Primary Analyst (ING Verzekeringen and its subsidiaries) and Secondary Analyst (ING Group): Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 (0)1 4429 91 37 Fitch France, 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Committee Chairperson James Auden Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).