Fitch Expects to Rate Lion I Re Limited Catastrophe Bond 'B+sf(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate the principal at-risk variable rate notes issued by Lion I Re Limited, a duly formed special-purpose vehicle in Ireland as follows: --EUR180,000,000 principal at-risk variable rate notes; expected maturity April 2017; 'B+sf(EXP)'. TRANSACTION SUMMARY The notes are exposed to insured catastrophe losses due to windstorms on an indemnity basis from subject business written by multiple subsidiaries of Assicurazioni Generali (Generali). It covers a broad European region with over 80% of the exposure located in Germany, France and Austria. The subject business is primarily residential (70%) and commercial (21%) with a modest amount to industrial. Noteholders are subject to principal loss (and reduced interest) if per occurrence ultimate net losses exceed the attachment point of EUR400,000,000 over a three-year time horizon. A total loss of principal occurs if the severity reaches EUR800,000,000. The notes will 'reset' on Jan. 1, 2015 and Jan. 1, 2016 (effectively creating three risk periods) using an escrow software model and Generali providing updated subject business. Generali has the option to increase the subject business by 1.10 during any risk period. On each reset date, the attachment point and probability of exhaustion will be set to keep the modeled expected loss risk at 1.00%. Generali may exercise the option to adjust the expected loss in the second or third risk periods such that it falls in the range between 0.75% and 1.25%. If this occurs, the risk interest spread will be recalculated to reflect the marginal increase or decrease to the level of risk assumed by the noteholders. As the three risk periods are of unequal length, the risk interest spread will be multiplied by 0.72 and 1.54 in the first and third risk periods, corresponding to shorter and longer risk periods. The notes may be extended for two additional years if certain qualifying events occur. However, the notes are not exposed to any further catastrophe events during this extension. The notes may be redeemed at any time due to regulatory or tax law changes or partially by Generali. The repayment of the notes to the noteholders occurs subsequent to any qualified payments to Generali for covered events. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on the weakest link amongst the evaluation of the natural catastrophe risk, the counterparty risk of the ceding insurer and the credit risk of the collateral assets. The rating is highly model-driven. As with any model of complex physical systems, particularly those with low frequencies of occurrence and potentially high severity outcomes, the actual losses from catastrophic events may differ from the results of simulation analyses. Fitch is neutral to any of the major catastrophe modeling firms and did not include any explicit margins or qualitative haircuts to the probability of loss metric. The probability of loss was estimated at 2.10% based on a one-year simulated period as calculated by a third-party modeler, Risk Management Solutions (RMS) using their methodology and proprietary models. This corresponds to an implied rating of 'B+' using Fitch's insurance-linked securities calibration matrix which is based on the probability of loss. Sensitivity analysis provided by RMS indicated the implied rating could improve slightly but not necessarily deteriorate. The expected loss was 1.00% which implies a loss given default of approximately 50%. The risk modeling included certain stresses for economic demand surge and claim inflation. It also included the 'Swiss Pool Net Effect' which may have a slight adverse or beneficial effect on the actual net losses. Risks that were not modeled by RMS included: the growth allowance of 1.10, storm surge (except for the west coast of U.K.), flood damage, hail damage, crop damage and currency exchange. Noteholders are exposed to this basis risk or difference between actual net losses incurred by Generali and the RMS modeled net losses. Lion I Re 'follows the fortunes' of Generali (IDR 'BBB', Negative Outlook) in regards to underwriting of new business over the next three years and claim management practices. For this particular peril and transaction, Generali provides significant first-dollar loss protection, employs traditional reinsurance coverage in front of the notes, and retains a modest share of any losses above the attachment point. Generali must make timely premium payments per the reinsurance agreement to Lion I Re such that noteholders receive timely coupon payments from Lion I Re. If Generali fails to cure any missed premium payments, principal will be returned to the noteholders in addition to the present value of any future interest payments. Proceeds from this issuance will be held in a collateral account and used to purchase medium-term notes from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD; IDR: 'AAA', Stable Outlook). These notes will yield Euribor less 23.5 basis points. The final maturity date is five years hence but the notes are putable on any quarterly reset. Noteholders should not be exposed to any market value risk. Under certain events, most notably any credit downgrades, these EBRD notes may be replaced by very high-credit-quality mutual funds or cash. Certain actions may be required if the collateral account is invested in money market funds and FATCA is deemed to apply in late 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES This rating is sensitive to changes in risk evaluation of the catastrophe risk, the rating on the assets held in the collateral account and the rating of the ceding insurer. If a qualifying covered event occurs, Fitch will downgrade the note and issue a Recovery Rating. The escrow model may not reflect future methodology enhancements by RMS which may have an adverse or beneficial effect on the notes. Contact: Primary Analyst Phillip Chan Director +1-212-908-0745 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Chris Grimes Director +1 312-368-3263 Committee Chairperson Michael Dean Managing Director +1-212-908-0556 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- 'Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 2013); --'Insurance Link Securities' (August 2012); --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (May 2013); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds' (May 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.