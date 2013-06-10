RPT-Fitch Expects to Rate Massachusetts Educational Financing Auth (MEFA) Issue K Education Loan Revs

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to rate Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority (MEFA) education loan revenue bonds, Issue K, series 2013 as follows:

--$304,720,000 series 2013 ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Adequate Collateral Quality: The master trust will be collateralized by existing variable-rate private student loans originated with proceeds from certain earlier bond issuances, and new fixed-rate private student loans to be originated from deal closing to Sept. 30, 2014. All existing loans have been credit tested and new fixed-rate private student loans will be originated according to the underwriting criteria for the MEFA loan program and will consist of loans originated under MEFA’s immediate repayment, interest-only, deferment and fixed-rate student alternative loan products.

Sufficient Credit Enhancement: Transaction cash flows were satisfactory under all stressed scenarios at Fitch’s ‘Asf’ rating category. Credit enhancement (CE) is provided by overcollateralization (OC) and excess spread. The initial CE for the notes is expected to be approximately 5.66%. The initial parity ratio is expected to be approximately 106%. Excess cash will be used to turbo bond payments until the parity ratio of assets to liabilities is at least 109%, or when 12% of the bonds remain outstanding.

Adequate Liquidity Support: Liquidity support for Issue K is provided by a debt service reserve fund, which will be fully funded at closing at 2% of the bond balance with a $3,047,200 floor. In addition the trust is structured with a capitalized interest fund at $7.1 million.

Satisfactory Servicing Capabilities: Day-to-day servicing will be provided by Xerox. Xerox has been servicing MEFA loans since 2003. Fitch views its servicing capabilities as highly effective.

SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

As Fitch’s base case default proxy is derived primarily from historical collateral performance, actual performance may differ from the expected performance, resulting in higher loss levels and/or prepayment speeds than the base case. This will result in a decline in available CE and the remaining loss coverage levels available to the notes. Therefore, note ratings may be susceptible to potential negative rating actions, depending on the extent of the decline in the coverage.

Rating sensitivity results should only be considered as one potential outcome, as the transaction is exposed to multiple dynamic risk factors. Rating sensitivity should not be used as an indicator of future rating performance. Fitch’s stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled ‘Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority, Issue K, Series 2013’, dated June 5, 2013.

