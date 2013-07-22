RPT-Fitch Expects to Rate Mercedes-Benz Auto Receivables Trust 2013-1; Presale Issued

July 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to the notes issued by Mercedes-Benz Auto Receivables Trust (MBART) 2013-1:

--$278,900,000 class A-1 ‘F1+sf’;

--$305,600,000 class A-2 ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$275,500,000 class A-3 ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$115,000,000 class A-4 ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Collateral Quality: The weighted average (WA) FICO of 766 is consistent with recently issued MBART transactions and combined with the strong internal credit tier distribution, indicates a strong borrower. However, the pool contains higher concentrations in used and extended term loans, which have experienced greater losses historically.

Sufficient Credit Enhancement (CE): 2013-1 incorporates a sequential-pay structure. Total initial hard CE in 2013-1 for the class A notes is 2.75% (overcollateralization of 2.50% plus a 0.25% initial reserve). Yield supplement OC will be used to boost the transaction’s APR, providing expected excess spread of 2.52%. CE is sufficient to cover Fitch’s ‘AAAsf’-stressed loss expectation.

Strong Portfolio/Securitization Performance: Recently, MBFS’ securitizations and serviced portfolio have experienced improved loss performance.

Unstable Economic Outlook: A slower recovery and potential for volatility could affect delinquencies and losses. Fitch’s analysis accounts for this risk by including poorer performing vintages from the recent recession in the base case loss analysis.

Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of Daimler or MBFS would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.

Stable Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: Fitch believes MBFS to be a capable originator, underwriter, and servicer for prime auto loan collateral, as evidenced by historical delinquency and loss performance of its securitizations and managed portfolio.

RATING SENSITIVITY

Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to Mercedes-Benz Auto Receivables Trust 2013-1 to increased losses over the life of the transaction. Fitch’s analysis found that the class A notes display little sensitivity to a moderate increase in defaults and losses, showing no potential downgrades under Fitch’s moderate (1.5x base case loss) scenario. However, class A notes could experience downgrades of up to two rating categories under Fitch’s severe (2.5x base case loss) scenario.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying presale report.

The presale report is available to all investors on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.