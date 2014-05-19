Fitch Expects to Rate Sul America S.A.'s Third Debenture Issuance 'AA(bra)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'AA(bra)' Long-term National Rating to Sul America S.A.'s (SASA) third issuance of simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating of the third debenture issuance is one notch below SASA'se Long-term National Rating and equivalent to the existing rating of the first debenture issuance. As per Fitch's rating criteria, the one-notch difference reflects the typical notching in a 'moderate' regulatory environment where the baseline recovery is 'below average'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. The third debenture issue will be up to BRL500 million in two tranches. The expiry of the first tranche will be five years and that of the second tranche will be eight years. The amortization of the principal of the first tranche will be from the third year onward, while that of the third tranche will start in the sixth year. The coupon will correspond to 108.25% of the interbank deposit rate (DI) paid semi-annually for the first tranche and broad consumer price index (IPCA) plus 7.41% paid annually for the second tranche. The proceeds will be used to finance working capital to support growth and support liquidity levels allowing cushion for potential investments for expansion of operations and consolidation of the company's market position. At Dec. 2013, SASA's financial debt-to-equity and interest coverage (operating income-to-interest on debt) ratios were comfortable at 14.3% and 15.5x, respectively, as calculated by Fitch. Following the completion of the proposed issuance, the leverage ratio will double, while the interest coverage might halve, but both should remain adequate for SASA's ratings. SASA's ratings reflect its strong franchise led by a significant presence in the health and auto segments, its consistent and adequate operating performance throughout economic cycles, good liquidity, adequate capitalization, and solid and continuously evolving risk management practices. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive Rating Action: Diversification of the premium base, a sustained decline in the operating ratio to below 85%, and a decline in the net earned premiums/equity ratio to below 250%, could lead to an upgrade of the ratings of SASA and its debt issues. Negative Rating Action: A sustained and material deterioration in profitability, characterized by an ROA below 0.5%; the deterioration of the liabilities/equity ratio to above 4.0x; a fall in the operating income/interest expense ratio to below 2.0x; or a significant reduction in the holding's liquidity, could negatively affect the ratings of SASA and its debt issues. Fitch currently rates SASA as follows: --Foreign and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BBB-', Outlook Stable; --Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs 'F3'; --National Long-term Rating 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)'; --National Long-term Rating of BRL500 million debentures due February 2017 'AA(bra)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Esin Celasun Associate Director +55-21-4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil Secondary Analyst Rodrigo Salas Senior Director +562 2 499 3300 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013), --'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.