Fitch Expects to Rate TTX Company's Senior Unsecured Notes 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate TTX Company's (TTX) proposed $300 million senior unsecured medium term note (MTN) issuance 'A-' subject to receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The final maturity date in 2025 and a fixed rate of interest will be determined at the time of issuance. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of existing indebtedness and the acquisition of new railcars. The notes will rank equally with existing and future senior unsecured notes issued by TTX. After the issuance, TTX will have $300 million remaining of unused authorization to issue senior unsecured notes under its current $600 million MTN program; the authorization was increased by the Board of Directors during the second quarter of 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS - UNSECURED NOTES The issuance of the MTNs is not expected to materially increase balance sheet leverage, as measured on the basis of total debt-to-tangible equity. Tangible equity is calculated by subtracting from shareholder's equity, TTX's debt issuance costs and deferred tax assets, net of allowance. Pro forma as of Sept. 30, 2014, leverage is expected to increase to 1.9x from 1.8x, which is consistent with TTX's long-term average of 1.8x over the last five years. The rating of the notes is equalized with TTX's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), reflecting the company's pool of unencumbered assets available to unsecured noteholders, which provides some financial flexibility in times of market stress. TTX is currently rated 'A-' with a Stable Outlook based on the unique competitive advantages associated with its ownership structure and regulatory exemption status, as well as its stable operating profile through various economic and market cycles, strong liquidity given consistent operating cash flow generation, and solid capitalization and balance sheet leverage levels. These strengths are counterbalanced by the cyclicality of the rail industry, reliance on the regulatory exemption to maximize the business model, and modest profitability. RATING SENSITIVITIES - UNSECURED NOTES The rating of the senior unsecured MTNs is sensitive to changes in TTX's long-term IDR as well as to changes in the company's funding profile, including the mix of secured versus unssecured debt and the level of unencumbered asset coverage. A material increase in the use of secured debt combined with a decline in the level of unencumbered asset coverage could result in the notching between the IDR and unsecured MTNs. Formed in 1955, TTX is a privately-held corporation based in Chicago, Illinois. The company is a leading provider of railcars in North America, with a fleet of approximately 219,000 as of Sept. 30, 2014. Fitch expects to assign the following rating: TTX Company --Senior unsecured medium term notes 'A-'. Fitch's existing ratings on TTX are as follows: --Long-term IDR 'A-'; --Senior unsecured revolver 'A-'; --Senior unsecured medium term notes 'A-'. Contact Primary Analyst Johann Juan Director +1-312-368-3339 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Richard Wilusz Associate Director +1-312-368-5459 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.