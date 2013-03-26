Fitch Expects to Rate Wilton Re's New Sr. Unsecured Notes 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB' rating to Wilton Re Finance LLC $300 million planned issuance of 5.875% senior notes due 2033. The notes are unconditionally guaranteed by Wilton Re Holdings Limited and Wilton Re U.S. Holdings, Inc. The transaction is expected to close on April 2, 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS The net proceeds of this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the funding of various new business transactions or the repayment of borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility. Pro forma financial leverage is expected to remain under 25%. On Feb. 20, 2013, Fitch assigned initial 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to Wilton Reassurance Company, Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited, Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York and Texas Life Insurance Company. At the same time, Fitch assigned a long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' to Wilton Re Holdings Limited. The Rating Outlook is Stable. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --Financial leverage increases above 25%; --Large transactions outside the company's historical risk preference or expertise or any other material changes in risk appetite for the company; --Sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position with no plans or ability to rectify; --Decline in ROE below 10%; --A change in regulation that would materially increase or change the company's current reserving, capitalization or redundant statutory reserve collateral requirements. While Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near term, factors that could trigger a positive rating action in the longer term include: --Continued growth in profitability and successful execution of management plans and additional seasoning of the company's in-force book of business; --Maintenance of capital levels at or above current levels on a risk-adjusted basis. Fitch expects to assign: Wilton Re Finance LLC --5.875% Senior Notes due Mar. 30, 2033 at 'BBB'. Fitch currently rates the Wilton Re entities as follows: Wilton Reassurance Company Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York Texas Life Insurance Company --IFS 'A'; Outlook Stable. Wilton Re Holdings Limited --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Tana M. Higman Director +1-312-368-3122 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Committee Chairperson Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.