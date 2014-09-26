Fitch: Far East Hospitality Trust's Sentosa Investment is Credit Positive Despite Risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Far East Hospitality Trust's (FEHT; BBB-/Stable) 30% stake in a joint venture to develop an 850-room hotel project in Singapore's resort island of Sentosa is, on balance, credit positive despite the risks. FEHT said on 22 September 2014 that it is forming a joint venture with Far East Organization Centre Pte Ltd, a member of the Far East Organization (FEO) group of companies that is the trust's sponsor, to undertake the approximately SGD443.8m (around USD350m) project. This is the first time FEHT is teaming up with its sponsor to develop an asset. This will help FEHT lock in the lower investment cost, compared with buying the property from FEO upon its completion. Fitch views this as a form of sponsor support for FEHT. The estimated project cost translates to an average of around SGD522,000 per key, which FEHT says is 38% lower than the average paid for hotel transactions in Singapore in 2013 and 2014, excluding five-star and boutique properties. FEHT has the right of first refusal to acquire FEOC's 70% stake in the venture in the event the latter decides to sell when the hotel project is completed in 2018. If successful, this acquisition will meaningfully improve FEHT's business risk profile by diversifying its assets and revenue sources. The project is also likely to increase shareholder value in the long run, given its attractive investment cost. These positives could be partly offset by the project risks. For example, FEHT will have to contribute its share of any potential cost overruns during the construction period. These risks are counterbalanced by FEO's track record of project completions that are largely on time and within budget, as well as regulations that prevent FEHT from taking on development risk in excess of 10% of its deposited property. The Sentosa project would form around 5.3% of FEHT's deposited property based on current cost estimates. The project will add approximately 28% more rooms on Sentosa once it is completed, while visitor arrivals to the island has increased by a compounded annual growth rate of around 4% in 2011-2013. The additional rooms are likely to put pressure on occupancy and room rates on the resort island, which could prolong the payback period on FEHT's investment. This may be exacerbated by the likely slowdown in tourist arrivals into Singapore over the medium term, driven by the country's relatively high cost as a tourist destination, and the potential for softer economic growth in China, a key inbound market. That said, around 620 of the 850 rooms in the FEHT project will cater to the mid-tier market, which now accounts for only 8% of hotel rooms on Sentosa. The development is also unusual in that it will be only the fourth heritage property on Sentosa, which has 16 hotels currently. These factors should help offset a degree of supply risks. FEHT will fund its equity stake of SGD63.6m in the venture by raising additional debt, with an initial outlay of SGD15.6m and the remainder paid out as the development progresses. The joint venture will raise an additional SGD250m of debt (or 56% of the project cost). Fitch estimates that FEHT's loan-to-investment property value ratio (LTV) will remain below 40% if it acquires the completed property, even in a hypothetical extreme scenario where the completed property's value does not appreciate from its cost. This is comfortable compared with a LTV range of 40%-45%, which is the threshold beyond which Fitch would consider a downgrade of FEHT's rating. FEHT's funds from operations interest coverage ratio will also come under moderate pressure during the project's gestation period, as a result of the added debt and the higher cost of the term loans to be drawn down. However, the agency expects FEHT's interest coverage to remain comfortably above the negative rating trigger of 4.0x (30 June 2014: 6.9x), and to improve after the project starts yielding revenues. Contact: Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard, 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7216 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: Fitch Affirms Ratings on Singapore REITs, dated 15 July 2014 Singapore REITs: What Investors Want to Know, dated 21 July 2014 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Singapore REITs: What Investors Want to Know here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.