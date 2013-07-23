Fitch: FDIC Loss-Sharing Expiration Little Threat to U.S. Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 23 (Fitch) An expected pick-up in expirations of FDIC Loss-Share Agreements (LSAs) with U.S. banks is unlikely to have a significant impact on capital, asset quality and earnings for affected institutions, according to a new analysis by Fitch Ratings. LSAs serve to limit the cost of bank failures by offering partial loan loss protection from the FDIC for banks that acquire failed institutions. A majority of current LSAs were entered into at the height of the financial crisis as bank failures surged. Under the LSAs, the FDIC absorbs a portion of loan losses (80% to 95%) for a stated period of time -- typically 10 years for single-family mortgages and five years for commercial assets. Such agreements on commercial assets are now close to expiration. Assets covered under the LSAs have historically been assigned a 20% risk weighting for capital purposes. With loss-sharing expiring in the medium term, the risk weighting of these commercial assets will increase to 100%. For some high-volatility commercial real estate loans under Basel III, the risk weighting can be up to 150%. Despite the increased risk weights, our analysis indicates that the impact to Tier 1 capital would be immaterial, as the expiring commercial assets typically represent a nominal portion of total loan portfolios at their respective institutions. We note that asset quality for these loans continues to be weak, with nonperforming assets (NPAs), as a percentage of the covered portfolio, averaging around 11%. However, NPAs, as a percentage of the total portfolio drop significantly, pointing to limited exposure. Institutions with loss-share agreements have the ability to completely write-off affected assets, due to modest levels of earnings. However, institutions would have almost no reason to write-off these assets subsequent to loss-share expiration, as any recoveries on commercial assets experienced within a three-year period would have to be shared with the FDIC. From an earnings perspective, we expect the continuation of some noise in net interest margins as these assets will continue to accrete into income. However, volatility arising from valuation adjustments on the FDIC indemnification assets may be more muted, possibly resulting in a net positive impact on income. Contact: Sarim Khan Associate Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-5459 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.