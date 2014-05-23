RPT-Fitch: Financials Now European Investors' Top Choice

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

High-grade financials are now European credit investors’ favourite choice, according to Fitch Ratings’ latest quarterly survey. Investors’ top marginal investment choice is high-grade financials with 29% of votes, nearly double the 15% figure from a year ago. High yield is down to runner-up with 18% of votes following an unbroken five quarter run.

Some 54% of respondents think spreads for financials will tighten over the next 12 months, the most of all asset classes. This corresponds with investors’ expectation that fundamental credit conditions will improve within this timeframe. Two-thirds of respondents are optimistic about this.

Fitch’s bank rating actions in 1Q14 on standalone credit profiles are consistent with gradually improving fundamentals, with Viability Rating upgrades outweighing downgrades in European developed markets. Most of the upgrades were the result of either improved capitalisation or profitability, whereas the downgrades largely resulted from asset quality deterioration.

In Fitch’s view, improved investor sentiment towards banks is positive at a time when many lenders, particularly those in southern Europe, are taking actions to strengthen their funding profiles and capital levels. This may make it easier for banks to access capital markets, raise Basel III-compliant capital securities and build higher loss-absorbing capital buffers to combat capital shortfalls that might arise from the ECB’s comprehensive assessment this year.

Despite their optimism, respondents still see asset quality challenges for southern European banks. While 47% see broad challenges over a combination of asset quality, profitability, capital, funding and liquidity, asset quality is the single highest concern out of these factors, picking up 32% of votes.

Fitch believes that asset quality is still the main risk for southern European banks. Other fundamentals, in terms of capital, funding and liquidity are improving, although profitability prospects for core banking activities are still limited.

Investors’ focus on asset quality is not surprising as banks have been preparing for this year’s asset quality review and stress test. Many reviewed their portfolios last year, applying more conservative classifications of impaired loans than in the past and boosting provisions, often prompted by national regulators. Fitch’s analysis of 108 banks with relevant public data from the sample of 124 EU banks participating in the EBA’s stress test shows that reported impaired loans increased by an average 8.1% in 2013, with 30 banks seeing a rise by more than 20%.

Fitch’s 2Q14 survey closed on 16 May. It represents the views of managers of an estimated EUR5.3trn of fixed income assets. The full report will be published next week.