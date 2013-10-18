Fitch: Flat 3Q13 Earnings for Capital One Financial

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 18 (Fitch) Capital One Financial's (COF) third quarter 2013 (3Q13) earnings were essentially unchanged from the sequential quarter and modestly lower from the year-ago quarter. Nevertheless, Fitch Ratings views COF's return on average assets (ROA) in 3Q13 of 1.53% as good and notes that it compares favorably to some peer banks. Overall revenue was essentially flat from the linked quarter with both flat net interest income (NII) and flat non-interest income relative to 2Q13. NII was impacted by lower loan balances with the run-off of mortgage loans, the run-off of some card loans, and the completion of the sale of the Best Buy private-label portfolio offset by some continued growth in auto lending and growth in commercial banking. Given that the loans that were running-off were generally at lower yields than the average of the portfolio, COF was able to keep its loan yields stable relative to the sequential quarter. Additionally, amid the steepening of the long-end of the yield curve during the quarter, which caused a slowdown in pre-payment speeds of mortgage-backed securities and therefore lower premium amortizations resulted in higher reinvestment yields, it boosted COF's yield on its investment securities by approximately five basis points. This modest lift to asset yields, coupled with a few basis points improvement in the company's cost of funds, drove a modestly higher net interest margin (NIM) of 6.89% in 3Q13, up from 6.82% in the sequential quarter. Fitch would expect COF's NIM to be stable to modestly down over the near-to-medium term as the lower prepayment speeds are slowing the run-off of the lower yielding mortgages on COF's balance sheet, and Fitch continues to believe that COF's cost of funds is nearing or at a floor. Expenses were up as an approximate $100 million increase in litigation reserves offset approximately $31 million in lower marketing expenses. Additionally, with continued strong credit, COF's effective reserve release on the quarter was $88 million, which helped to offset the legal reserve noted above and keep the company's net income stable. Fitch believes that meaningful growth in net income for COF (as well as others in the banking industry) continues to be heavily predicated on meaningful loan growth as the significant benefits from reserve releases and cost savings are beginning to wane. COF's credit quality remains good and is at or near a cyclical trough. Overall credit card net-charge off (NCO) rates continue to decline as do NCO rates in commercial lending, partially offset by higher NCO rates in auto loans. However, NCO rates in auto loans are coming off a very low base, so Fitch has expected for some time an eventual reversion in NCO rates. COF's Tier 1 common ratio under Basel I was up to 12.7% in 3Q13. Under Basel III fully phased in standardized approaches the pro forma Tier 1 common ratio would have been 11.1%, and under Basel III advanced approaches the Tier 1 common ratio would have been slightly higher than 8%. COF's Basel III advanced approach Tier 1 common ratio is slightly lower than some other peer banks, but COF's capital generation remains strong. As such, Fitch would expect COF to buyback more shares over the course of the year now that it has completed the sale of the Best Buy private label credit card portfolio. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-1221 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.