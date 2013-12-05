RPT-Fitch: Foreign borrowing potentially positive for Russia regions

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The proposal by the Russian government to allow foreign-currency borrowing by its subnationals is potentially positive in the long term, Fitch Ratings says. Over time, it could help offset the continued reduction in financial support from the federal government. But the conditions that must be met mean that it will not be widely available to Russian subnationals in the immediate future. Non-rouble borrowing would also re-introduce FX risk, which may be costly to hedge.

The federal government’s draft decree that would lift the ban on foreign-currency borrowing by Russian subnationals introduced after the 1998 financial crisis would enable Russian regions to tap a wider range of investors, if it were enacted. Costs could be lower than the 8%-10% typical when they issue domestic bonds, and maturities longer than the three to five years available in the Russian market. This would ease refinancing pressure, which is higher than for international peers.

But the federal government’s conditions would severely restrict the number of subnationals who could issue non-rouble foreign bank loans or external rouble bonds. They would have to have a credit rating equivalent to that of the Russian sovereign from at least two international rating agencies. In addition, their share of transfers from the federal budget (excluding grants for financing federal mandates and matching grants from the Investment Fund of the Russian Federation) over two of the last three reporting years should not exceed 5% of the subnational’s own consolidated budget revenues.

At present, only the City of Moscow meets these criteria. There are four other Fitch-rated subnationals whose ratings are equalised with the sovereign: the City of St. Petersburg, Tyumen Region, Tatarstan Republic and Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomus Region.

A significant increase of unhedged FX risk on their balance sheets could erode issuers’ credit quality. But we believe the strict rules in the proposal would prevent a notable increase of foreign-currency liabilities for Russian subnationals. Moscow and other regions that could benefit from the new regulation have demonstrated strong financial performance and prudent debt management, and are therefore unlikely to replace a large proportion of their domestic debt with unhedged FX liabilities.

The credit quality of Russian subnationals remains supported by their moderate debt burden and still sound (although weakening) operating performance, but it is under continuing pressure from a tax-base contraction, rising operating expenditure, and a scaling back of federal financial support.