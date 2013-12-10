Fitch: French Bank Expansion in CEE Positive if Risks Controlled

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) French banks' expansion in central and eastern Europe is positive for earnings growth if the risks are controlled, Fitch Ratings says. These risks differ depending on the individual country, but the region is currently suffering from the knock-on effects of low GDP growth in the EU. We believe the French banks will be conservative with their international growth plans as they will be reluctant to increase risks significantly in the fragile European markets. BNP Paribas' announcement last week that it will buy 98.5% of Rabobank's Polish unit for around EUR1bn is one example of a very small bolt-on acquisition that we believe is likely to be preferred. The deal should facilitate synergies with BNPP's existing small Polish subsidiary and create a top ten bank in the country by assets. Our outlook for the Polish banking sector remains stable, with easing pressures in the operating environment, so this should benefit earnings growth. The deal would immediately be accretive to net income on a 2013 pro-forma basis. Poland's banking sector is changing, with a number of M&A transactions altering the competitive landscape in the last few years. The most notable was Spain's Banco Santander combining two Polish banks to create the third-largest bank by assets. More recently in June 2013, the largest bank PKO acquired Nordea's Polish business. We expect there to be further consolidation in 2014. In contrast, downside risks are greater in other countries like Hungary and Romania. For example, Societe Generale's Romanian subsidiary was loss making in 2012 due to high loan impairment charges. Romania is suffering from adverse economic trends, so performance in 9M13 has also been weak. Nevertheless, French banks have large and profitable domestic retail franchises that should be able to absorb the more volatile performance in emerging Europe, especially considering their relative sizes. The balance-sheet strengthening by the large French banks in terms of funding, liquidity and capital also gives them the flexibility to absorb minor shocks as they expand selectively. For example, BNPP's fully loaded Basel III common equity ratio of 10.8% at end-3Q13 exceeded management's target and compares well with its domestic and international peers. The Polish acquisition will lower this ratio by around 15bp, on top of a 50bp knock from buying Belgium's 25% stake in its BNP Paribas Fortis subsidiary in November, which is manageable. Contact: Alain Branchey Senior Director Financial Institutions +33 1 44 29 91 41 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue du Monceau 75008 Paris Artur Szeski Senior Director Financial Institutions +48 22 338 6292 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: French Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.