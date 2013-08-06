RPT-Fitch: French Cooperative Banks Benefit From Savings Rate Cut

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

This month’s interest rate cut on French tax-free regulated savings deposits is positive for domestic banking retail margins, Fitch Ratings says. This should be good for earnings, particularly for cooperative banks as they dominate deposit collection in France. But profitability is likely to remain modest for these retail players as economic growth is low.

We expect the lower regulated savings rates, of which the most well-known is the Livret A, to reduce the overall cost of deposit funding for the banks as it influences the rate set on all deposits. The rates have dropped to 1.25% from 1.75%, the second 50bp cut this year.

The lower cost of funding is likely to be of most benefit to cooperative banks, because they have lower profitability per client to start with from their mass market retail franchise compared to more affluent client networks at banks such as BNP Paribas and Societe Generale. French cooperative banks also have a greater focus on domestic housing loans, which generate lower revenue than corporate, international and investment banking assets.

Operating profitability for cooperative banks is likely to remain modest, despite the benefit of the savings rate cut to margins. The weak domestic economy has a substantial influence on the banks. The greatest impact is on revenue, which is affected by low policy interest rates and investment appetite.

Deleveraging by companies and banks is leading to low loan growth and adding to revenue pressure. Commissions are likely to be subdued as the focus on deposit gathering is attracting funds that would otherwise be invested in life insurance and money market mutual fund products. Funding costs are also under pressure as banks fund longer term in wholesale markets.

French cooperative banks are continuing to increase their liquidity buffers on top of attracting more customer deposits and lengthening the maturity of market funding. Their stock of liquid assets more than covers their short-term wholesale funding. We see the banks’ focus on balance-sheet strengthening as supportive of their credit profiles, despite the negative impact on profitability.

The improvement to their funding and liquidity profiles is often part of deleveraging plans that also aim to downsize certain activities as the cooperative banks focus on their core domestic retail businesses, including bancassurance. We believe the focus on low-margin, low-risk, volume-driven business in their core franchise underpins their ratings, now that major legacy issues - such as structured finance investments, Groupe BPCE’s troublesome Natixis subsidiary and Credit Agricole’s Greek and Italian operations - have largely been resolved.

The three major French cooperative banks are Credit Agricole, Groupe BPCE and CM11-CIC. For more information on the French cooperative banking sector, see our report: French Cooperative Banks: Peer Review on www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: French Cooperative Banks: Peer Review

here