Fitch: French Life Insurers Face Payout Rate Cut Dilemma

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) French life insurers face a dilemma this year in setting annual pay-out rates for policyholders that maintain adequate operating margins without damaging their franchise, Fitch Ratings says. The head of the French central bank recently urged insurers to cut pay-outs more substantially than in the recent past, which came as a surprise as there is usually no such recommendation made. The drag on profitability from low interest rates is the key factor behind our negative outlook for the sector. Pay-out rates on French life products have fallen steadily by 20bp-30bp each year since interest rates declined from 2008. In France, life insurers have greater flexibility than in many other European countries to reduce pay-outs because payments to policyholders (2.8% in 2013 on average) are well above the average minimum guaranteed rate (less than 1%). They could lower pay-outs more significantly this year to reflect a sharper fall in yields during 2014 (10-year French government bonds declined to 1.19% by early November, from 2.56% at end-2013). This would be beneficial for insurers' profitability and solvency, which are under pressure as lower yields have gradually diluted investment performance. Lower pay-outs would help insurers to build buffers that would be useful in case of rapid rises in interest rates. In this scenario, consumers may redeem their policies and switch to more attractive banking products. In the worst case, insurers might have to sell bonds at a loss to meet large redemptions. But a significantly lower pay-out rate that is unattractive for policyholders could damage consumer confidence in the franchise. Customers' choice of home for their investments depends on the attractiveness of expected and guaranteed returns, as well as tax benefits and rates offered by bank savings accounts. Lower new business volumes, which are now more volatile than they have been historically, would increase competition and add earnings pressure. French insurers will weigh up these factors when setting pay-out rates this year, especially as the regulator has expressed a preference for a more conservative approach. Steps to reduce returns to policy holders have so far been insufficient to counteract low interest rates, resulting in margin pressure on euro-denominated products. The French life insurance market is EUR1.5trn in terms of outstanding business, the second largest in Europe after the UK. However, life premiums have been volatile over the past five years. There are multiple reasons for this, including competition with French banks, which strengthened their deposit funding, especially in 2012. Since mid-2013, very low short-term interest rates have made French consumers more willing to invest in long-term life savings products to capture higher yields, and this explains why they have recently divested from short-term and liquid banking products.