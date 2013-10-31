(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The proposal to increase the French bank tax and create a fund to support local and regional governments (LRGs) with exposure to risky structured loans only partly deals with the problem, Fitch Ratings says. The funds are likely to be insufficient compared with the size of the risky structured loans held by French LRGs, so some of the costs will have to be absorbed within municipal budgets. Nevertheless, none of the Fitch-rated LRGs have so far suffered seriously from these products.

The fund should help LRGs reduce their exposure to risky and costly structured loans linked to foreign interest rates or currencies provided by French banks before the 2008 financial crisis. Refinancing these loans and replacing them with plain vanilla products would remove fluctuations in market risks for local and regional budgets, such as substantially higher repayment rates.

However, we believe the funds are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise the risks for the sector. The scheme is envisaged to have available EUR100m per year for a maximum of 15 years, with the additional tax raising EUR50m from the banks and the remainder coming from the state. In comparison, structured loans held by LRGs were around EUR17bn, or 10% of total outstanding debt at end-2012. Out of the total amount of structured loans, the most risky structured products were estimated to be EUR3.5bn at mid-2013.

The additional tax would not be material for the French banks, which already pay other higher levies. But the banks that provided risky structured loans to local authorities may see higher litigation and settlement costs from around 300 lawsuits triggered to date.

The major share of structured products provided to LRGs was from Dexia Credit Local, although French banks Credit Agricole and Natixis were also involved. We expect the costs associated with providing these loans to be moderate compared with bank products subject to litigation in other countries, considering the size of the risky structured debt at stake.

For the French LRGs we rate, we believe they can manage their budgets to absorb the risks from risky structured loans, even though LRGs face tighter financial constraints mainly due to sluggish revenue. The LRGs we rate have provided detailed data on their debt structure and have, overall, low exposure to such products. We believe these assets are concentrated in a limited group of LRGs, not rated by Fitch.

The Societe de Financement Local, a state-owned institution set up in January to provide funding to the French local public sector, aims to gradually restructure and refinance the EUR9.4bn of risky structured loans made by Dexia Credit Local [DEXII.UL to the French local public sector. A specialised unit is dedicated to negotiating new loan terms to reduce the interest rate and FX sensitivity of these assets, lowering risks for LRGs.

In its 2014 Finance Act (PLF), the French government envisages imposing an additional levy on the systemic tax introduced in 2011 and paid by the banks operating in France for a public sector fund.