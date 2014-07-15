Fitch Fundamentals Index: Banking Score Turns Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Index Trend Analysis â€“ 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls To Neutral) here NEW YORK, July 15 (Fitch) The Fitch Fundamentals Index (FFI) fell to neutral (zero) from +2 for 2Q14 indicating an average level of credit improvement, but with weakening trends in the banking, transportation, credit card and corporate defaults segments. A strengthening of the positive trend in mortgage delinquencies and corporate earnings prevented the index from turning negative. "The banking system score turned negative year-over-year after being neutral or positive since 2009. This drop is driven by a slowdown in the pace of improvement in credit quality with significant declines in mortgage origination revenues and slow loan growth hindering improvements," said Jeremy Carter, Fitch Ratings Managing Director. Banking System Held Back by Mortgage Volumes Slowdown, Weak Trading The FFI banking system component score fell to -5 from zero, both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The pace of improvement in US banks' credit quality continued to slow due to lower equity and fixed income trading volumes, and slower mortgage activity. A slower rate of recovery in the housing market since 3Q13 and a collapse in refinancing volumes have hurt mortgage results. Prospects for a quick mortgage revenue recovery are poor, particularly if interest rates rise again moving into 2015. Rating Outlooks Near Parity Driven by Strengthening Non-bank Financial Institutions The FFI ratings outlook and change component score remained zero quarter-over-quarter. The number of negative outlooks and watches has fallen to almost equal the number of positive outlooks and watches for the first time since 2007. Non-bank financial services, including REITs, commercial finance companies and asset managers, account for the shift to parity with 23 positive outlooks compared with four negative outlooks. Modest Demand Growth Across Transport Modes The FFI transportation component score fell to zero from +5 as a result of marginally lower but still significant growth this quarter. Transportation volumes across air freight, seaports, toll roads, and passenger air travel are up 2.7 percent for 2Q14. Rail and trucking volumes are showing no signs of significant pressure despite a contraction in US GDP, which is in line with our GDP forecast of a bounce-back in 2Q14 with growth of 1.1 percent quarter-over-quarter. Fitch Fundamentals Index The Fitch Fundamentals Index (FFI) tracks changes in credit fundamentals across key sectors of the U.S. economy. Analyzing the relative strength or weakness of the index or its sub components can provide insight into how conducive conditions in the U.S. are towards economic growth. The trend in potential drivers or constraints on economic growth or decline is indicated by the relative strength or weakness of the FFI, ranging from +10 to -10. The FFI's components include mortgage and credit card performance, corporate defaults, high-yield recoveries, ratings outlooks, EBITDA and CapEx forecasts, banks, the CDS outlook, and transportation trend. Released quarterly, the FFI relies primarily on proprietary Fitch-sourced data. To learn more about the FFI, please visit 'www.thewhyforum.com/ffi'. Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Fitch Ratings Fitch Ratings is a leading provider of credit ratings, commentary and research. 