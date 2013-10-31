Fitch: Fundamentals Shield Consumer Goods Ratings from Slower EM

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Slowing growth and currency devaluation mean sales performance in emerging markets is now barely enough to offset persistently weak European markets for many Western European fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, Fitch Ratings says. These include l'Oreal, Heineken, Unilever, Pernod Ricard and British American Tobacco. We do not, however, expect the emerging market (EM) slowdown to lead to rating downgrades of companies in the sector. Rating headroom is relatively strong across the board thanks to stable and healthy free cash flow levels and limited absorption by shareholder returns or M&A activity. For those companies, EM growth rates in Q2 and Q3 have broadly halved compared to their levels between 2009 and 2012. We view this as an inevitable correction to unsustainably rapid growth of consumption, driven by a slower pace of wealth creation and, for some EM countries (Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia, India), the combination of weakening currency and inflation. This combination in turn increases the cost of imported goods and erodes spending power. We believe revenue growth rates of mid, or at best high, single digits will become the norm for the EM operations of many companies in the sector. But this will be mitigated by the scale and experience that companies have achieved through regional M&A, the better reach of their distribution networks and growing brand recognition. This means large FMCG companies should remain well positioned to retain their market shares. Combined EM sales at Nestle, Danone, Unilever, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, L'Oreal and Henkel rose to EUR95bn, or 46% of total sales, in 2012 from EUR70bn, or 38% of total sales, in 2009. Consolidated sales should still remain relatively strong regardless of slower growth and as long as currency devaluation does not continue. For instance, even if annual growth drops to 4% to 5%, this would still equate to an extra EUR1.6bn of annual sales at Nestle and EUR200m at Pernod Ricard. In addition, rapid economic growth in the past 10 years has pushed millions of EM consumers into the middle classes. Average wages in real terms have doubled in China and Russia and grown by 30% in Turkey and Brazil. These consumers will want to maintain their consumption levels and often have savings they can tap to help them do so. However, countries where wealth is less evenly distributed, such as Russia, could be prone to a sharp contraction in consumption. We believe that, without a sharp increase in shareholder distributions or major M&A, all Fitch-rated FMCG companies in Western Europe have enough headroom at their current ratings to cope with slowing EM growth. That headroom, however, is probably smallest for Anheuser-Busch InBev while it completes its de-leveraging programme, especially as the company may look to increase shareholder returns in 2014. Nestle also has relatively tight headroom as its 'AA+'/Stable rating is premised on expectations of deleveraging Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Scenario: Effects of a 15% Rupee and Rupiah Fall on Corporates here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.