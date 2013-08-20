FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: Funding Sri Lanka's Growth
August 20, 2013 / 9:56 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch: Funding Sri Lanka's Growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says Sri Lanka’s strong economic growth is attracting foreign capital but foreign direct investment inflows remain modest compared with rated peers, leading to rising external indebtedness. This could be a source of vulnerability as the central banks of major advanced economies tighten global funding conditions.

In a report published today, Fitch says mobilising more domestic savings could help fund growth without increasing reliance on foreign capital. A smaller fiscal deficit would directly boost domestic savings, while lower and less volatile inflation could lead to higher private sector savings.

The report, “Sri Lanka: How to Fund Growth?”, is available from www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. The report contains slides presented to Fitch’s “Sovereign and Banking Round-table” on 6 August 2013.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Sri Lanka: How to Fund Growth?

here

