RPT-Fitch: Further improvement of UK credit card charge-off index in Q113

In its first quarterly UK Credit Card Index report in 2013, Fitch Ratings notes that the charge-off index further improved in Q113, while the delinquency index remained at its historical low level reached in Q412. Payment rates and yields decreased by one percentage point each from their three-month average figures in Q412, but remain well in their usual ranges.

The three-months rolling Charge-off Index improved to 4.5% in Q113 compared with 4.9% in Q412, more than the agency’s expectation. The three-months rolling 60-180 Day Delinquency Index showed signs of stabilisation in Q113 by maintaining the 1.8% reached in Q412, which is its lowest level since index inception in 2002. The Fitch Monthly Payment Rate (MPR) Index decreased to 18.4% in Q113, from 19.4% in Q412, returning to the range of 16.0%-19.0% where it has broadly remained over the past 10 years. The Fitch Gross Yield Index declined to 19.8% from 20.8% over the same period.

Fitch expects an increasing trend in delinquencies, followed by increasing charge-off rates towards end-2013. The agency believes that the current levels of charge-offs are not long-term sustainable given the weakness of the economic recovery and the recent increase in unemployment rate. Yield and payment rates are expected to remain stable in 2013. Overall, Fitch believes that UK credit card performance will remain fairly stable and therefore maintains its Stable Outlook for this sector.

Fitch’s downgrade of the UK to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’ in April 2013 did not have an impact on ratings of the UK credit card receivables backed notes. However, the downgrade primarily reflected the weak economic recovery, leading the agency to revise its expectations on intended debt reduction. Fitch now forecasts that general government gross debt (GGGD) will peak at 101% of GDP in 2015-16 and will only gradually decline from 2017-18 - one year later than previously anticipated. In Q113, GDP grew by 0.3% and Fitch has revised its economic growth forecast for 2013 and 2014 down to 0.8% and 1.8%, respectively.

In Q113, Fitch rated the new issuance from the Delamare trust which is backed by UK credit card receivables originated by Tesco Bank. The trust will be included in Fitch’s credit card indices in the coming quarter. The inclusion is expected to cause shifts in the indices, particularly the MPR index due to the portfolio’s high payment rate.

In Q113, the Penarth trust paid its 2010-2 A-1 issuance in full in January and the Cumbernauld trust, which was already eliminated from index calculation in the previous quarter, was fully repaid in February with no outstanding issuance from the trust remaining. Gracechurch’s share in the index over Q113 increased because of its account addition in March and all the other trusts in the index experiencing slight decreases in their collateral balances.

