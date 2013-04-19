RPT-Fitch: Future CO2 Prices Remain Risk for Utilities After EU Vote

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Tuesday’s decision by the European Parliament to reject the carbon allowances backloading plan will cement coal-fired power stations’ advantage over natural gas-fired in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. However, it does little to reduce uncertainty about prices in the medium term, which is one of the main risks facing EU power generators. In this environment, a diversified and flexible generation fleet is the most positive for a utility’s credit rating.

The Parliament’s decision is likely to keep CO2 prices low for several years. The plan was intended to increase prices by postponing the auction of 900 million EU Emissions Trading System allowances from 2013-2015 to 2019-2020, temporarily removing some excess from the market.

Coal-fired plants, the largest CO2 emitters, have become more profitable since mid-2011 as coal prices have declined from above USD120 per tonne to about USD90, and CO2 prices from above EUR15 per tonne to around EUR5. Meanwhile, gas-fired plants, which generate roughly 50% less CO2 than coal-fired, have much weaker utilisation rates and cash flows, partly due to high gas prices. Some were temporarily shut down or even decommissioned due to losses.

Producers such as RWE and PGE are better placed in the short term because of their more profitable coal- and lignite-fuelled fleets, while those more reliant on gas, such as E.ON, are more exposed to weaker cash flows. A decrease in CO2 prices resulting in lower wholesale power prices has also worsened the profitability of nuclear and hydro plants, including in the Nord Pool. Most renewable energy generation remains highly uneconomical without subsidies while CO2 prices are low.

Although CO2 prices are likely to be low in the near term, there is still potential for political efforts to boost them in the medium term, as the backloading plan will go back to the Parliament’s Environment Committee. The EU is also likely to propose structural measures to reduce allowances overcapacity and increase prices, although political opposition to such measures has increased in recent months.

We also believe that EU countries will continue their own national energy policies, reflecting their individual decisions on power generation technologies. The Parliament’s decision may drive more countries to take steps on their own, such as the UK’s price floor for carbon allowances. Continued allowances overcapacity, coupled with continued eurozone economic weakness, could also lead to a broader review of EU energy policy.

CO2 allowance prices are an important cost for investments in new power plants as they influence profitability and feasibility. Continued uncertainty about prices makes investment decisions more difficult, especially as power plant projects have an investment horizon of 30-40 years.

We therefore believe that a diversified and flexible generation fleet is positive for ratings. Over-reliance on one source, whether coal, gas, nuclear or renewables, may prove detrimental to cash flows if there is a major change in CO2 prices, fuel availability and prices, or government energy policies.

Integrated utilities’ regulated and quasi-regulated businesses, with more predictable cash flows, mitigate the risk of power generation for the overall credit profile.