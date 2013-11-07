RPT-Fitch: FX Risk Remains Manageable for Latin American Corporates

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Latin American corporates have proven resilient to currency fluctuations during 2013. The cash flow impact of any dramatic FX movement in the next 12 months would be limited in the region, according to a new Fitch Ratings report, as U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds issued by Latin America corporates that come due during the next two and a half years represent only about 7% of outstanding international bond issuances.

“Fitch believes that in spite of the ability to generate dramatic headlines, FX volatility is manageable for most corporates in Latin America,” said Joe Bormann, a Managing Director in Fitch’s Latin America corporate group. “The conditions that led to a series of FX hedge-related losses during 2008 are not applicable to the current environment. During that period, many hedges were put in place to protect against the appreciation of regional currencies, which was making exporters throughout the region less competitive.”

Brazilian corporates have among the lowest incidence of derivatives in the region. Sixty-one percent of Brazilian corporates have hedging instruments, with 52% hedging cash flow, 35% hedging balance sheets, and 25% hedging both. Speculative-grade issuers were more likely to use hedging instruments.

By contrast, 71% of Mexican issuers, 83% of Chilean issuers, and 90% of Colombian issuers reported having some kind of hedge. Hedging was largely undertaken by investment-grade names, particularly in Chile and Colombia, and particularly by commodity producers. This is likely a function both of these countries’ high proportions of investment-grade issuers - among respondents, 70 percent in Colombia and 75 percent in Chile - and hedging strategies that target operating costs.

Nearly 60% of Brazilian companies that hedge have mark-to-market payment commitments on those contracts, a higher proportion than almost all regional peers. Among Mexican, Chilean and Colombian corporates, less than a third reported mark-to-market payment requirements. The difference is due to more derivative contracts in Brazil being exchange traded and requiring mark-to-market collateral payments.